MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after buying an additional 239,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,475,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.