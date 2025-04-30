MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,348 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

