MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 754 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Insmed by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 91,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $7,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,640. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,107.84. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

