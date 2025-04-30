MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,478 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after buying an additional 350,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.