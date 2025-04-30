MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,687 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.