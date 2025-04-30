MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in GATX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at GATX

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

