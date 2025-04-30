Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Reddit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion and a PE ratio of -15.82. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $155.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total value of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,270 shares of company stock worth $97,067,425.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

