Cooper-Standard (CPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).
Cooper-Standard Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
