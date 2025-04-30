Cooper-Standard (CPS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity at Cooper-Standard

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares in the company, valued at $169,726.05. This trade represents a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.