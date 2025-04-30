Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Austal Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Austal stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

