Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Decreases By 55.7%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

