Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Decreases By 55.7%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance
Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.