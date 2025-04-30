ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $293.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.29. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $203.20 and a 12-month high of $349.44.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
