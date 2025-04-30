ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $293.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.29. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $203.20 and a 12-month high of $349.44.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

