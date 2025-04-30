ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Up 146.1% in April

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,700 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the March 31st total of 1,766,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,209.6 days.

ALPKF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. ALPEK has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Further Reading

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

