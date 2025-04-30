ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Up 146.1% in April

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,700 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the March 31st total of 1,766,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,209.6 days.
ALPEK Price Performance
ALPKF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. ALPEK has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
About ALPEK
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALPEK
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.