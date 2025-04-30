Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Bank of America

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.87.

DVN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

