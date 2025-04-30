CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Leonard E. Post Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CG Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of CGON opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.24. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. Analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
