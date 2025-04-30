Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.08.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $493.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.16. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 103,566.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 31,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.