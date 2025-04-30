Kenneth L. Pollack Sells 17,500 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGNC opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

