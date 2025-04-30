Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.08.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

DPZ stock opened at $493.43 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

