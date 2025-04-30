Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) EVP Samer Alkharrat Sells 1,916 Shares of Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dayforce Trading Up 0.2 %
DAY opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 521.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
