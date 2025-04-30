Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) EVP Samer Alkharrat Sells 1,916 Shares of Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.2 %

DAY opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 521.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce Inc has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dayforce from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 196.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

