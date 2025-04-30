Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.28. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $74,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 510,331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

