Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.08.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $493.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.16. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,647,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.