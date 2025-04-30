Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $91.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFBC

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,548,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.