JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.80 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.9 %

CX opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CEMEX by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

