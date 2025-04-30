Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 3,419 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $255,433.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,566.21. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $79.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

