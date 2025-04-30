DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.80 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.87). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.84), with a volume of 285,630 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £324.42 million, a P/E ratio of -75.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

