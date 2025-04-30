Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.25 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 126.28 ($1.69). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 114,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.48 million, a P/E ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is -574.04%.

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

