Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.25 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 126.28 ($1.69). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 114,507 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Carr’s Group
Carr’s Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Carr’s Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is -574.04%.
About Carr’s Group
Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carr’s Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.