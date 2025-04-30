ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASOMY. BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASOS from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ASOS Trading Up 1.6 %

ASOS Company Profile

Shares of ASOMY opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

