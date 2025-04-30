Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.31. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,130 shares of company stock worth $567,999. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $6,046,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

