Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.05 and traded as high as $244.79. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $244.40, with a volume of 1,955 shares changing hands.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 28.76%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

