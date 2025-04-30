American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance
NYSE AXL opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
