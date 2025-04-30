American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXL opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

