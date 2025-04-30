Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $293.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.54.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,130 shares of company stock worth $567,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,784,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

