MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,654,000 after acquiring an additional 941,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,243,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

