MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 894,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $40.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

