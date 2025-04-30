MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.