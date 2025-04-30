MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.