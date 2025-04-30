MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,998 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $255,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,998. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -550.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

