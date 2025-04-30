MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crane NXT by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane NXT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CXT opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.