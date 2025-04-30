MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

