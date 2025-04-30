Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $11.60. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 210,329 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

