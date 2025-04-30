Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as low as $23.12. Wilmar International shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 26,065 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6702 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

