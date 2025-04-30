Prospera Energy (CVE:GXR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Prospera Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 18,633 shares traded.

Prospera Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Prospera Energy Company Profile

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

