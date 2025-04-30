eHealth (EHTH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $99.46 million for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.47 million. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eHealth stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. eHealth has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

