Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and traded as low as $6.68. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 15,767 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.1 %

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Featured Articles

