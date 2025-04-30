MaxCyte (MXCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.3 %

MXCT opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $309.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.39. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

