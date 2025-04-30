Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSBD opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Insider Transactions at Palmer Square Capital BDC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palmer Square Capital BDC news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,511.64. This trade represents a 14.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSBD

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.