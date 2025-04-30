MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tidewater worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 42,719.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $32,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 286,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $7,204,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 486,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after buying an additional 126,441 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $111.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TDW. Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.