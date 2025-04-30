MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Natixis purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

