OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OUTFRONT Media worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,819,000 after buying an additional 8,892,411 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,423 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 6,623.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,595,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 886,605 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

OUT stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

