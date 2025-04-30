MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $27,495,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOH opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $293,101 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.