MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Paramount Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.