Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 156,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.